Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Strycker View Capital LLC

Strycker View Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,942 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 5.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,782. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $116.24 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.