Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,654,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,644,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 7.94% of Global X MLP ETF worth $91,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

MLPA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 5,038,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is an increase from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

