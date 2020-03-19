GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $51,861.32 and approximately $732.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,734.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.02220719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.03333110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00635681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00669972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00083148 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00518932 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017346 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

