Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Globant worth $21,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Globant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Globant stock traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.50. 571,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,447. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $141.67.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

