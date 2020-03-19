GNY Price Tops $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $2,802.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.02568255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00197463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00036527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

