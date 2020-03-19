Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by Red Cedar Management LP

Red Cedar Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Godaddy comprises approximately 6.2% of Red Cedar Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Cedar Management LP owned 0.06% of Godaddy worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $5.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.99. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

