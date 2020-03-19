Gogo Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gogo in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

GOGO stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter worth about $111,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the 3rd quarter worth about $703,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

