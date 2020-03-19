GoldFund (GFUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,301.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $57,287.97 and approximately $4,301.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005414 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000141 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

