Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 432,192 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Cerner worth $176,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,225. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.72.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

