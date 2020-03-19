Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 609,729 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.42% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $185,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,034.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after purchasing an additional 927,629 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 397,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 149,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,287. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

