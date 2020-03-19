Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 61,804 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $256,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.30. 499,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

