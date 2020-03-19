Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Paychex worth $275,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 22.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

PAYX traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. 2,312,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

