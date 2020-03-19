Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292,794 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of WEC Energy Group worth $188,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Citigroup boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

