Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Consolidated Edison worth $198,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

NYSE:ED traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

