Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 280,780 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,780 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $267,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 3,845,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.