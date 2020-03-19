Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 598,279 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598,279 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Discover Financial Services worth $197,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 334,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,338,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 3,470,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,283. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

