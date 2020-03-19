Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 792,289 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.61% of DCP Midstream worth $232,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 422,394 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 525.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 306,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 85,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 190,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $33,215.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 107,425 shares of company stock valued at $820,863. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

NYSE DCP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. 3,374,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,881. The stock has a market cap of $879.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.19. DCP Midstream LP has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $34.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

