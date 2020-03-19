Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Fastenal worth $189,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

