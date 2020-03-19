Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $178.34 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of FirstEnergy worth $178,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 762,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 176,563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FirstEnergy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.49. 302,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

