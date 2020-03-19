Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $179.46 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Willis Towers Watson worth $179,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,129. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

