Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $187.93 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $187,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,245. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

