Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $194.86 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Boston Properties worth $194,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.75. 38,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,490. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.53 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

