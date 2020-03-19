Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $207.16 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.51% of Atmos Energy worth $207,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.10. 48,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,765. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.