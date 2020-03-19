Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $211.47 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 128,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Cooper Companies worth $211,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from to in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $6.87 on Thursday, reaching $244.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,172. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

