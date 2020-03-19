Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $212.09 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Travelers Companies worth $212,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after buying an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after buying an additional 618,654 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after buying an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after buying an additional 396,334 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

TRV stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 88,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,234. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

