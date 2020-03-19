Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $216.39 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.24% of Teleflex worth $216,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

NYSE:TFX traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.76. 7,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,127. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.77 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.91 and a 200 day moving average of $353.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.