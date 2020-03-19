Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $240.80 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $240,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

