Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $252.63 Million Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,830,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,947,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.83% of Western Midstream Partners worth $252,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 90,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WES traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

