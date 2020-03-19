Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $270.48 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Equity Residential worth $270,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,321,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equity Residential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $61.24. 127,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,023. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

