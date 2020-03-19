Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,752 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $191,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,693. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Scotiabank began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.