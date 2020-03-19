Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.55% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $245,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,668. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

