Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.82% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $229,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. 126,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,605. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.