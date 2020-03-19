Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,775,469 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 234.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of InterXion worth $212,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INXN. ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $102.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

