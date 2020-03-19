Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,858,031 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858,031 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.09% of Zayo Group worth $254,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $361,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of Zayo Group stock remained flat at $$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

