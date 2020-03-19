Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 300,140 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of TE Connectivity worth $188,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 104,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

