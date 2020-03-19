Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 59,487 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.82% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $220,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 361 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,852,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.77. 10,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

