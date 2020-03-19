Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 79,513 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $187,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,329. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

