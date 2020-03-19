Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Moody’s worth $246,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.57. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $1,351,876.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

