Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $214,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $135.42 and a 12-month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

