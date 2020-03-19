Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.26% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $213,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after purchasing an additional 496,288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,399 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,462,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 270,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -379.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

