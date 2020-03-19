Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Ameriprise Financial worth $218,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after purchasing an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 77,413 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.97. 40,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

