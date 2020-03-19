Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482,892 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.28% of HollyFrontier worth $186,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 156,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,697. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

