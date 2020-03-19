Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,681 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $185,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,606. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.