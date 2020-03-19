Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 140,606 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 13.25% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $230,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,655,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,073,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 235,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 327,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

