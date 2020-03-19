Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 178,480 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,564,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 13.97% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $258,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 17,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

