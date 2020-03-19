Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 201,306 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,306 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of SBA Communications worth $189,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

In related news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total value of $1,606,655.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $18.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.41. 74,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.80. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

