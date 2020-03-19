Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,032,874 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,032,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.22% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $267,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,533. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

