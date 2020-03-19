Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 43,392 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,392 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of VF worth $206,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in VF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,539,000 after buying an additional 152,397 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 192,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 42,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 158,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 72,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.