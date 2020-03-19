Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 52,530 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,530 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Roper Technologies worth $183,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after buying an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after buying an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,038,000 after buying an additional 102,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 351,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after buying an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,987. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

