Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 635,663 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574,926 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $185,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1,110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 222,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.